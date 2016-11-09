Koulibaly happy at Napoli, insists agent

Kalidou Koulibaly's representative Bruno Satin has stressed the Senegal international is happy at Napoli after missing out on a move to Chelsea and Everton during the close-season.

The 25-year-old was heavily linked with a move away from the Serie A outfit, with club president Aurelio De Laurentiis claiming Chelsea tabled a €58million offer for the defender, while Everton also showed an interest in luring him to the Premier League.

Napoli refused to sell Koulibaly, though, and he eventually signed a new five-year deal to commit his future to the Stadio San Paolo side instead.

Recent reports suggested he could be on the move after all in January, but Satin is adamant his client is no longer thinking about a transfer.

"I do not live in the past, all opportunities and negotiations have been forgotten," Satin told Radio CRC.

"I look at the present and the future.

"Several clubs were interested in Koulibaly, but he is a Napoli player and he is focused on Napoli.

"President De Laurentiis always said he was not for sale."

Koulibaly has made 16 appearances in all competitions for Napoli in 2016-17, scoring once in the process.