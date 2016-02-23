Kouyate red card rescinded

West Ham midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate has been cleared to face Sunderland after his red card against Blackburn Rovers was rescinded.

The 26-year-old was sent off after tripping Adam Henley as the full-back attempted to run into the penalty area, but club co-chairman David Gold confirmed on Monday that they planned to appeal the decision.

"Cheikhou Kouyate's one-match suspension for denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity has been withdrawn with immediate effect following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing," the Football Association confirmed in a statement.

"The Senegal midfielder is therefore eligible to play against Sunderland in the Barclays Premier League on Saturday," West Ham added as they acknowledged their successful appeal.

Slaven Bilic's side will meet Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-finals after their 5-1 victory at Ewood Park last Sunday.