Kovacic: You cannot say no to Real Madrid

Mateo Kovacic has stressed that it was not an easy decision to leave Inter, but has made it clear that a move to Real Madrid was too tempting to reject.

The Croatia international signed a six-year deal with the La Liga side in August and he is determined to become a first-team regular sooner rather than later.

Kovacic has made two league appearances for Real so far and he told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Real Madrid are one of the few clubs in the world that you simply cannot reject.

"Every player dreams of wearing the Real Madrid jersey and I achieved it at the age of 21. I consider myself a very lucky person.

"I know that it will not be easy to conquer a starting berth, but I am confident that I will succeed.

"Of course, it was not easy to be leaving Milan. It all happened very fast. But you cannot say no to Real Madrid.

"In the end, both clubs found a solution that was good for all parties involved.

"I have little doubt that Inter will enjoy a great season, though."