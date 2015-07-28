Kozak scores twice as Villa draw at Wolves

Libor Kozak netted a brace as Aston Villa played out an entertaining 2-2 friendly draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Czech striker Kozak has endured an injury nightmare since joining Villa in September 2013 and last played a competitive match in December of that year.

But, on the back of Christian Benteke's big-money move to Liverpool and amid reports Emmanuel Adebayor is set to have a medical at Villa Park, Kozak made his case for a central role under boss Tim Sherwood with an impressive performance at Molineux.

He broke the deadlock after six minutes, crashing home a 20-yard strike after a clever dummy from Gabriel Agbonlahor.

Wolves drew level in the 72nd minute when Dave Edwards converted Dominic Iorfa's cross at the near post to set up a rousing finale.

Kozak poached a second from close range but the Championship side earned a draw a minute from time, Benik Afobe breaking clear to finish coolly.