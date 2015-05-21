Kramer relishing Leverkusen return

Christoph Kramer is looking forward to his Bayer Leverkusen return next season after a productive campaign with Borussia Monchengladbach.

The midfielder, a World Cup winner with Germany last year, is coming to the end of a two-loan deal at Monchengladbach and has helped the club to a top-three Bundesliga finish this season.

As a result, Monchengladbach will play in the UEFA Champions League group stages in 2015-16, but Kramer will return to fourth-placed Leverkusen, who will enter the qualifying rounds.

Not that it bothers Kramer, who is keen to establish himself as a first-team regular at the BayArena.

"I'm in no doubt that I'll be playing for Leverkusen in the Champions League next year anyway and I'm sure we'll get through the qualifier," Kramer told FIFA's official website.

"I've certainly looked at Leverkusen this year, the system they've used and the players they have, so that I know what's waiting for me.

"I've had some very positive discussions, and after the break, everything starts up for me. That's something I'm really looking forward to.

"But I've had a brilliant time at Gladbach. We've had a lot of success with what is a great team here, and that goes hand in hand with having enjoyed yourself."