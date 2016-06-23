Kranjcar: Rangers can push Celtic all the way

New Rangers signing Niko Kranjcar believes the club can "push Celtic all the way" in 2016-17.

Kranjcar, 31, became Rangers' sixth off-season signing after being unveiled by the club on Thursday.

The Ibrox outfit have now signed the likes of Joey Barton and Jordan Rossiter as they prepare for their Scottish Premiership return following a four-year hiatus.

And Kranjcar, most recently with New York Cosmos in the NASL, is excited by Rangers' prospects next season.

"I am certain that we are in a great position to push Celtic all the way," the former Croatia international said. "It is a goal for us.

"I think the experience that has come in is going to help as well. I saw the highlights and heard about the great win [over Celtic] in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup.

"It gives you reason to believe that you can win it and I have no doubt about it. You play football to believe in yourself.

"I am not going to sit here and say 'they are better than us'. They're not. We are going to say 'we're the best team in this league'. That's the way it has to be.

"The only thing left then is to prove it on the field."