Kris Boyd sees reasons for Rangers to be confident against Borussia Dortmund

Kris Boyd feels Rangers’ Europa League exploits in recent seasons will give them belief that they can pull off an upset against Borussia Dortmund.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side landed a glamour tie against the illustrious Germans in Monday’s draw for the Europa League knockout round play-offs in February.

Rangers will visit the Westfalenstadion on February 17 before the return leg at Ibrox a week later.

Former Gers striker Boyd told Sky Sports: “Rangers are going to have to be at their best. Dortmund have shown over the years how good they are, and with the talent they’ve got, it’s going to be very difficult.

“But with Rangers, you just never know. There have been a few shocks and surprises over the past few years. I’m sure Giovanni van Bronckhorst and the players will be looking forward to the occasion.

“Rangers have managed to get through the Europa League in the last few seasons as well, so they are used to this type of football, albeit I don’t think they’ve come up against a team of the level of Borussia Dortmund.

“I don’t think they’ll be going into it thinking they’re just there to make up the numbers. They’ll be looking forward to it and they’ll feel they can cause an upset.”

Dortmund are currently second in the Bundesliga, six points behind leaders Bayern Munich. They parachuted into the Europa League after being pipped to second place by Sporting Lisbon in a Champions League group that also included runaway winners Ajax and fourth-placed Besiktas.

Boyd added: “I think when you get to the latter stages of any European competition, you are going to draw big names.

“You are going to have superstars coming to your stadium. That’s the whole point of qualifying for the knockout stages. It’s a fantastic occasion.

“It will be a very, very difficult game. I think it was important that Rangers didn’t get a trip that was far away with the importance of the league this season as well because the winners go straight into the Champions League.”

Boyd joked that Rangers’ task would be made easier if Dortmund cash in on talismanic striker Erling Haaland in January.

He said: “Could someone come along and buy Haaland before the tie comes around? That would help Rangers, that’s for sure.”