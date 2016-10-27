Kroos did not want to be rested, insists Zidane

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has made it clear that Toni Kroos did not want to be rested in Wednesday's 7-1 Copa del Rey win over Cultural Leonesa.

Zidane was keen to rest the Germany international for the fixture in Leon, but the absence of Luka Modric and Casemiro due to injury forced his hand.

He was then ready to take Kroos off in the closing stages of the game with the match already decided, but the former Bayern man was having none of it.

"I had to play him because we were missing several players in that position," Zidane said at a news conference.

"The plan was to give him a rest towards the end, but he wanted to play on until the end.

"I asked him and he said that he was feeling good and wanted to continue.

"It was a normal game for him."

Kroos has made 13 appearances in all competitions for Madrid this term, only missing the UEFA Super Cup win over Sevilla at the start of the season.