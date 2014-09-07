Kroos has no regrets over Real Madrid move

Germany international Kroos turned his back on Bayern Munich to join European champions Real in a big-money move in July.

The midfielder rejected a new contract with Bayern to make the move to Santiago Bernabeu and he has no regrets over his switch to the Spanish capital.

"I've done everything right - I'm 100 per cent satisfied," he told Bild am Sonntag.

"In a worldwide standing, Real Madrid are a small step ahead of Bayern Munich.

"If I just think about my presentation at the Bernabeu, there were 20,000 fans there even though I had never played a single second for Real. Something like that is inconceivable in Germany. In Spain, the football fans are more emotional about the game."