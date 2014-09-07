Kroos has no regrets over Real Madrid move
Toni Kroos feels his decision to join Real Madrid has been vindicated and said fans in Spain are more emotional than German supporters.
Germany international Kroos turned his back on Bayern Munich to join European champions Real in a big-money move in July.
The midfielder rejected a new contract with Bayern to make the move to Santiago Bernabeu and he has no regrets over his switch to the Spanish capital.
"I've done everything right - I'm 100 per cent satisfied," he told Bild am Sonntag.
"In a worldwide standing, Real Madrid are a small step ahead of Bayern Munich.
"If I just think about my presentation at the Bernabeu, there were 20,000 fans there even though I had never played a single second for Real. Something like that is inconceivable in Germany. In Spain, the football fans are more emotional about the game."
