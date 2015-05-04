Kruse a target for Wolfsburg - Allofs

Wolfsburg's sporting director Klaus Allofs has confirmed the club are interested in signing Germany forward Max Kruse from Bundesliga rivals Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Germany international has 12 goals in all competitions this term, helping Gladbach to third in the table - two points behind Wolfsburg.

Kruse also scored a late winner in the game between the sides last month as he ensured a victory that ended Wolfsburg's slim title hopes.

And Allofs is keen to sign the 27-year-old, claiming Kruse would offer Wolfsburg a different threat up front.

"It is known that Max Kruse has the opportunity to leave his club," Allofs told Kicker, referring to an apparent release clause in the player's contract.

"We are dealing with him but we also know that we are not alone [in doing so].

"Kruse is a striker with a different profile to what our other strikers have."