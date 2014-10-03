Kuyt calls time on Netherlands career

The Fenerbahce forward has proven a fine servant to Netherlands' cause, earning 104 caps and scoring 24 goals.

Kuyt made his Netherlands debut under the stewardship of Marco van Basten in a 3-0 victory over Liechtenstein in September 2004 and last featured as recently as their 2-0 friendly defeat to Italy a month ago.

The 34-year-old explained that he made the decision after discussions with current coach Guus Hiddink, who could not promise Kuyt a prominent role in the team.

"I want to be important in the Dutch team but the coach explained to me that he no longer has a role for me I'd like," he said.

"I can look back with enormous pride on 10 wonderful years in the Netherlands team."

During his time with the Netherlands, Kuyt has featured in three World Cups, helping his team to the final of the 2010 showpiece in South Africa where they were beaten 1-0 by Spain after extra-time.

He also helped his country to third place at this year's World Cup in Brazil, featuring in a number of unfamiliar positions including left-back, while he played in two European Championships.

While his international career has come to an end, Hiddink did say that Kuyt could come into consideration in case of emergency and hailed his service to the national team.

"We respect the choice of Dirk and thank him for everything he has done for Dutch football," he said. "Incidentally the back door is still ajar, in consultation we have decided Dirk will make himself available in an emergency."