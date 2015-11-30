Kuyt open to Feyenoord extension

Dirk Kuyt is open to the idea of extending his second spell at Feyenoord but will not rush into a decision on his future.

The former Netherlands international returned to the Rotterdam-based club in the off-season after leaving for Liverpool in 2006. He spent six years at Anfield and a further three at Fenerbahce before moving back to De Kuip on a 12-month deal.

He has made a huge impact, scoring 11 goals in 14 Eredivisie games as Feyenoord have mounted a title challenge - they sit second, three points behind leaders Ajax.

And the 35-year-old has not ruled out signing a new deal with the club.

He told NOS Studio Voetbal: "We will discuss a potential renewal at the end of the season. I want to focus on playing football for now. I am feeling well and want to keep playing for a long time. A contract renewal could be an option if Feyenoord are on the same page as me. But I am in no rush to resolve my future."

Kuyt, who scored back-to-back hat-tricks against Heerenveen and AZ Alkmaar last month, is hoping to land a first league title with Feyenoord under coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

He added: "My main goal is to win a trophy with Feyenoord. I was voted Player of the Season, won the top scorer award and won the Golden Shoe during my first spell with Feyenoord, but I did not win the league title for example. That is my biggest objective this season."