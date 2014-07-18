Kuzmanovic dismisses talk of Inter Milan exit

Kuzmanovic's future in Milan has been cast into doubt following the arrival of French midfielder Yann M'Vila on a season-long loan from Russian outfit Rubin Kazan.

M'Vila has also reportedly requested to wear the number 17 this season, which is already assigned to Kuzmanovic.

With M'Vila already secured, Inter have now turned their attention to Chilean midfielder Gary Medel, who is close to signing from Cardiff City.

Despite M'Vila's move to Italy and Medel's likely arrival, Kuzmanovic told Sport Italia he has no intention of switching clubs, as he prepares for an exciting campaign under coach Walter Mazzarri.

"We really are working a lot and I am happy about that," said Kuzmanovic, who joined the club from Bundesliga team Stuttgart in January last year.

"There is obviously still a bit of freshness lacking but that's normal.

"Out hunger to work is intense.

"We are Inter and we must always aim for the maximum. The boss is trying out different solutions to give us a new tactical imprint.

"I am very happy. I'm staying here, I want to do well wearing this shirt."