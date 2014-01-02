Kuzmanovic targets top-three finish for Inter

The San Siro outfit currently sit fifth in the Italian top flight, five points adrift of third-placed Napoli as the season approaches the midway point.

But Kuzmanovic is confident Walter Mazzari's men can push on in the second half of the season and claim a UEFA Champions League spot come the end of the campaign.

Inter went in to the mid-season break on the back of a morale-boosting 1-0 win over city rivals milan and will resume their season with a trip to crisis-hit Lazio on Monday

"Sure we can hope for third," he is quoted as telling Sky Sport Italia. "That is what we want from this season.

"The fans can expect a good campaign from us because we're determined to keep performing well.

"We need to push on from our derby victory (1-0 against Milan on December 22) because they were three big points for us and we want to keep going now."

Kuzmanovic has made just three Serie A appearances for Inter this season after signing for the club from Stuttgart last January.