Kuzmanovic targets top-three finish for Inter
Inter midfielder Zdravko Kuzmanovic believes the club can climb into Serie A's top three by the end of the season.
The San Siro outfit currently sit fifth in the Italian top flight, five points adrift of third-placed Napoli as the season approaches the midway point.
But Kuzmanovic is confident Walter Mazzari's men can push on in the second half of the season and claim a UEFA Champions League spot come the end of the campaign.
Inter went in to the mid-season break on the back of a morale-boosting 1-0 win over city rivals milan and will resume their season with a trip to crisis-hit Lazio on Monday
"Sure we can hope for third," he is quoted as telling Sky Sport Italia. "That is what we want from this season.
"The fans can expect a good campaign from us because we're determined to keep performing well.
"We need to push on from our derby victory (1-0 against Milan on December 22) because they were three big points for us and we want to keep going now."
Kuzmanovic has made just three Serie A appearances for Inter this season after signing for the club from Stuttgart last January.
