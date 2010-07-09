Kwadwo tracked by Premier League duo

The pacy 21-year-old, who plies his trade with Udinese in Italy's Serie A, was a major force in the Ghana engine room as the Black Stars soared to the quarter-finals in South Africa, only to lose out on penalties to Uruguay.

GEAR:Get a Ghana shirt

And as a result, his displays are believed to have attracted the interest of both Arsene Wenger and Roberto Mancini, with the player's representative Claudio Vagheggi revealing that a move to either Emirates Stadium or Eastlands could be on the cards.

“There is interest from a number of clubs. A move to the Premier League is a possibility for the player, but he has four-years left on his contract with Udinese," he told Sport.co.uk.

“There are two or three clubs from the Premier League interested in Asamoah. Manchester City and Arsenal are the two most important clubs. He is happy to play in the Premier League and I think he would do very well there.”

Udinese are already bracing themselves for bids for promising Chilean winger Alexis Sanchez over the next few weeks, and Asamoah is thought to have expressed his preference for a move to the Gunners several months ago.

When quizzed on a possible move to Arsenal, Asamoah was quoted as saying: "Why not? But for now I cannot say I will go or not but I will be able to settle down and decide after the World Cup.

“As you can see, football is about steps and nobody started playing at a big team.”

Despite being only 21, Asamoah has already picked up an impressed 22 caps for his country, scoring one goal after making his Black Stars debut in the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations.

By James Martini

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook