Kyle Bartley wants to build momentum and lead West Brom back to Premier League

West Brom captain Kyle Bartley is already aiming for an immediate return to the Premier League after relegation was confirmed following defeat at Arsenal on Sunday.

The Baggies lost 3-1 in north London as goals from Emile Smith Rowe, Nicolas Pepe and Willian sealed their fate, with Matheus Pereira scoring a fine consolation for the visitors.

The result means boss Sam Allardyce has suffered his first-ever Premier League relegation, with West Brom the eighth side he has managed in the division.

While Allardyce’s future remains unclear, Bartley has set his sights on leading the club back into the top-flight at the first time of asking.

“I’m really proud of the way everyone kept going and that’s all you can ask for,” he told West Brom’s official website.

“It’s a great honour to lead this team out and our focus now is to go out fighting because the fans will be back soon, and we want to put on a show to get them excited for next season.

“Hopefully when we come back in pre-season, we’ll be ready to mount a charge to come straight back up again.”

Bartley, who previously captained Arsenal’s reserve side before leaving after just one first-team appearance, is also keen to end the current campaign well.

They host top-four chasing Liverpool on Sunday before welcoming fans back to the Hawthorns for the visit of West Ham and a final-day trip to Leeds.

“I’m here to keep the boys going,” added Bartley.

“I make sure none of these boys quit and I’m sure they’ll continue to show that until the end of the season.

“We kept believing right until the end. Now’s the time to dust ourselves down, focus on these next three games and try to build our confidence going into next year.

“We need to get over this now to get as much momentum going into next year so we can get straight back up.”