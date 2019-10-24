Rivaldo tells PSG star Kylian Mbappe to test himself by heading to England or Spain

The 20-year-old was nominated for the Ballon d’Or this week after another impressive year that saw him clinch his third Ligue 1 title.

Mbappe has already won the World Cup with France since clinching a £166 million move to PSG last year, having spent his first season there on loan.

But Rivaldo is convinced that the youngster needs to leave Ligue 1 to make the most of his undoubted talent.

"There's no doubt Mbappé has the qualities to become one of the best in the world, as he is playing great football and has huge potential," Rivaldo told Betfair.

"He would be able to develop his talent by playing La Liga or the Premier League. Ligue 1 is clearly below the competitive level of Spain or England.

"With all due respect to PSG, I believe he must leave for a Spanish or big English team in the future to confirm himself as the heir to Messi or Ronaldo. The best players need to play in the best leagues.

"But I think it would be tough for Barcelona to sign him in the future, as he is very expensive due to his young age, world champion status and natural ability that makes him one of the biggest prospects in the world of football.

"If Barça had so many problems in trying to sign Neymar, just imagine how much PSG would be asking for the Frenchman, so it's almost impossible to bring this excellent player to Catalonia at the moment."

