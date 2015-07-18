LA Galaxy 5 San Jose Earthquakes 2: Gerrard, Keane star

Steven Gerrard was influential in his MLS debut as he helped the LA Galaxy to a come-from-behind 5-2 win over the San Jose Earthquakes.

The former Liverpool midfielder scored his first goal for the club, earned a penalty and set up another goal as Robbie Keane struck a hat-trick at StubHub Center on Friday.

Gerrard thought he had a brace late on but a spot-kick had been awarded, with Keane converting to complete his treble and seal the win.

Playing as the number 10 behind Keane, Gerrard was impressive as the Galaxy jumped to the top of the Western Conference.

For the Earthquakes, the loss marked their fifth straight in all competitions.

Despite being on top early, Bruce Arena's Galaxy fell 2-0 behind in the first 25 minutes.

Quincy Amarikwa neatly put away a Sanna Nyassi cross before finishing a second soon after following a scramble in the area.

But the fightback would begin on the half-hour as Keane and Gerrard combined as they had threatened to throughout.

Gerrard was fouled in the area and Keane stepped up to convert the penalty, before the former took centre stage with his first goal for the club.

The 35-year-old side-footed in at the back post and ran away in celebration, completed with a slide on his knees.

The Galaxy went ahead when Keane got on the end of Gerrard's set-piece from the left in the 64th minute.

With 10 minutes remaining, Gerrard thought he had scored his second.

David Bingham could only parry a shot from range and then brought down Baggio Husidic, with Gerrard putting away the rebound from an angle.

But advantage went unpaid and the penalty was instead awarded, with Keane converting.

With Gerrard on the bench, Sebastian Lletget completed the scoring as the Galaxy made it 20 goals in their past five league games.