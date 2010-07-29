La Liga chief unhappy with Mallorca ban

Mallorca are appealing the regional governing body's decision to block them from the Europa League this season for breaching their Club Licensing Regulations, 2008 edition.

"We are not happy about it," Perez said at the Soccerex Asian forum in Singapore on Thursday.

"Mallorca was awarded a licence before they went into receivership and then they took the licence away. When UEFA gave the licence to Mallorca, the economic situation of the team was exactly the same as today, nothing has changed."

The ban has led to Mallorca manager Michael Laudrup writing to UEFA President Michel Platini expressing his frustration with the decision and world tennis number one and club shareholder Rafael Nadal slamming the body.

A recent University of Barcelona study said Mallorca, who applied to go into voluntary administration in May, have debts of around $108 million.

Villarreal, who finished sixth in La Liga last season, one place behind Mallorca, have provisionally taken the Europa League spot.

Perez said he was unsure whether Mallorca could win their appeal.

"This is very complex so I don't know what the outcome will be, we are certainly spectators on that battle because we have no say in what UEFA will do because it is not our competition it is UEFA's but we are bothered by this situation."

