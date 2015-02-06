La Liga: Deportivo La Coruna 2 Eibar 0

Depor have struggled to make their presence felt since winning promotion at the end of last season, but are now unbeaten in three after picking up their sixth win of the season courtesy of goals from Lucas Perez and Ivan Cavaleiro.

The hosts dominated the opening period, but were wasteful with their chances and struggled to test goalkeeper Xabi Irureta.

Nevertheless, the amount of possession they enjoyed will have given Depor a wealth of confidence, and Oriol Riera nodded just wide at the beginning of the second half.

They finally broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute - Perez responding quickly after Irureta fluffed a punched clearance.

Cavaleiro made sure of the win with 12 minutes to go when he capitalised on another defensive lapse - this time a loose back pass - to touch beyond Irureta and smash the ball into an empty net.