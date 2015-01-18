La Liga: Getafe 0 Real Madrid 3

Cristiano Ronaldo was at the double as Real Madrid swept aside their Copa del Rey elimination at city rivals Atletico's hands with a 3-0 win at Getafe in La Liga.

A 2-2 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu only resulted in a 4-2 aggregate defeat as Real's Copa defence was ended at the quarter-final stage, with further frustrations creeping through in a goalless first half at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Sunday.

Getafe belied form which saw them enter the game without a win in eight league games, although Toni Kroos' half-volley rattled the crossbar just before the break to signal Real's intent.

Needing a win to guarantee top spot with Barcelona playing later in the day, Real eventually found their feet in the second half, with Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo tapping home after good work from James Rodriguez and Karim Benzema.

The Colombian also set-up the second, nodded home by Gareth Bale, before Ronaldo benefitted from another Rodriguez assist, taking his season tally to 36 and ending a difficult week on a high after reports of a breakdown in his relationship with supermodel Irina Shayk.

Looking to put their Copa exit behind them, Real were quick out the blocks with Benzema and Marcelo going close in the opening stages.

Getafe gave them few troubles, but Real also struggled to find a breakthrough, despite their dominance of possession.

Benzema got behind the defence to square for Marcelo from the byline, but the Brazilian's effort was well blocked by Emiliano Velazquez.

The lively French striker saw an angled shot denied by the legs of goalkeeper Jordi Codina, who also had to be alert to tip Isco's speculative 30-yard strike over the bar nine minutes before the break.

Jorge Sammir fired high and wide for the hosts following a sweeping breakaway, but Real continued to dominate, with Kroos rattling the bar on the stroke of half-time.

Benzema and Rodriguez tested Codina shortly after the break as Getafe's defence gradually began to tire and a breakthrough seemed inevitable.

It eventually came in the 63rd minute as Rodriguez and Benzema again combined on the left, allowing the Frenchman to hit the byline before pulling back to Ronaldo, who was left with a simple finish from eight yards.

It was no less than the visitors deserved and the lead was doubled three minutes later, when a superb teasing cross from Rodriguez on the left was met by an onrushing Bale, who calmly headed home at the far post.

Ronaldo sent a fizzing free-kick just wide of Codina's right-hand post, but did not have to wait long to double his tally, getting on the end of another brilliant Rodriguez cross the head home and seal a comfortable win for Carlo Ancelotti's men.