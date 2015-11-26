La Liga president Tebas: Clasico was hard to watch

Real Madrid fan and La Liga president Javier Tebas has conceded the Clasico was "hard to watch".

Barcelona were outstanding at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, two goals from Luis Suarez and further strikes from Neymar and Andres Iniesta handing Luis Enrique's men a comprehensive 4-0 victory.

Tebas, speaking on a Liga promotional tour of North America, told AS: "Barcelona played really well and dominated Real Madrid. They were up for the game and set out to defeat their opponents from the outset.

"As a Madrid supporter, last Saturday's Clasico was hard to watch.

"I told my children, who were at the stadium, that they had witnessed an historic game as a 0-4 scoreline [in a Clasico] is not normal.

"This is football and I hope, as do all Madridistas that the club can turn things around."

The win moved Barca six points clear of Madrid while they remained four clear of Atletico, who moved up to second following a 1-0 win at Real Betis on Sunday.