La Liga Preview: Barcelona v Almeria

Despite Sociedad challenging strongly for a UEFA Europa League spot this year, Barcelona's third league reverse of the season still came as a surprise and the result allowed Real Madrid to move three points clear at the summit.

Barca's two title rivals, Real and Atletico Madrid, play each other on Sunday. A win for the latter would give Gerardo Martino's men would have the opportunity to regain top spot with three points against Almeria.

Brazilian full-back Adriano sees Sunday's game as an opportunity to move on from a disappointing defeat last week.

"We are very much looking forward to this chance to turn the page following the game at Anoeta," he told the club's official website.

"All we are thinking about is winning everything from now on."

Gerard Pique, Cuenca and Jonathan dos Santos have all done recovery work in training after picking up slight knocks, while left-back Jordi Alba trained as normal on Friday after a hamstring injury forced him to miss the defeat at Sociedad.

Barcelona thumped Rayo Vallecano 6-0 in their last game at Camp Nou, and struggling Almeria will have to halt a worrying trend if they are to take anything from the game.

Barca have won each of the past five meetings between the sides, scoring 21 goals and conceding just once.

Almeria lie just two places and four points above the relegation zone, having thus far struggled in their first season back in the top flight.

A goalless draw with fellow strugglers Malaga last time out did little to help their cause.

Francisco's men have lost four away matches in a row, shipping 10 goals and mustering just one in reply, but the head coach at least has a fully-fit squad to choose from on this occasion.

A positive result would provide a huge boost to Almeria, especially with the two teams immediately below them, Real Valladolid and Malaga, facing each other 24 hours earlier.

Adriano was on target - together with Lionel Messi - when Almeria and Barcelona last met in September, as the champions ran out 2-0 winners.