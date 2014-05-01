La Liga Preview: Barcelona v Getafe

Gerardo Martino's men showed they still mean business in the title race last week when they came from two goals down to edge Villarreal 3-2 in dramatic fashion.

If Barca can make it three league wins in a row at the Camp Nou this on Saturday, they can transfer some of the pressure onto leaders Atletico, and Real, who take on Levante and Valencia respectively on Sunday.

Diego Simeone's men, fresh from securing a UEFA Champions League final meeting with Real in midweek, could win the title on Sunday if results go their way.

A victory for Atletico and defeats for the two sides beneath them would hand them their first league title since 1996.

In all likelihood, Atletico will be made to wait, but for Barca the equation is simple - keep winning and hope for slip-ups elsewhere.

Midfielder Sergio Busquets does not feel Barca's title rivals will be affected by their European exertions in mid-week, but has stressed the importance for a strong end to the season.

"I think they'll be just the same. I don't think it will affect them much in the league," Busquets said.

"In terms of winning silverware, it hasn't been a great season - we've lost two already and the league looks difficult too.

"In the end it comes down to that and not the good runs we had nor the fact that we were leaders at the start of the season."

While Barca are focused on the slim chances of retaining their Spanish title, the 17th-placed Getafe have concerns at the other end of the table and could see themselves drop into the bottom three if they fail to arrest a six-game losing streak against Barcelona in all competitions.

In that run, Getafe have conceded 25 goals and scored just four, but they have picked up seven points from their last five La Liga matches to give them hope of avoiding the drop.

However, with 18th-placed Almeria more than capable of picking up maximum points against already-relegated Real Betis, Getafe coach Cosmin Contra will be all too aware of the need for his team to pick up the points that could prove crucial come the end of the campaign.

Reserves Isaac Cuenca and Sergi Gomez were involved in first-team training this week and could give extra options to Martino, whose injury list currently includes regulars the likes of Gerard Pique, Carles Puyol, Jordi Alba and Neymar.