La Liga Preview: Levante v Atletico Madrid

Diego Simeone's men qualified for just their second final in Europe's elite club competition with a 3-1 UEFA Champions League semi-final win over Chelsea on Wednesday, setting up a meeting with city rivals Real Madrid in Lisbon on May 24.

But focus switches back to domestic matters this weekend, and an improbable set of results could see Atleti claim a first Liga title in 18 years.

Barca host relegation-threatened Getafe, who have never won at Camp Nou, on Saturday and will be unable to retain their crown if they succumb to a shock defeat and Atleti overcome Levante.

That unlikely prospect coming to fruition would leave the leaders with a nervous wait to see if Valencia can obtain a surprise win at Real later on Sunday that would see Simeone's charges clinch the title.

Regardless of what happens elsewhere this weekend, few would bet against Atleti getting their hands on the trophy in their current form.

The Vicente Calderon outfit are on a 15-match unbeaten run in all competitions and have won their last nine top-flight fixtures.

With that in mind, the prospect of travelling to a Levante side sitting comfortably in mid-table and with just a single victory from their last nine matches will not fill Atleti with dread.

However, the men from the capital have a poor record against their Valencian opponents in recent reasons.

Atleti have only taken a point from their last three visits to Ciutat de Valencia, with the hosts claiming a pair of 2-0 victories before last season's 1-1 draw.

The leaders have been outstanding this season, though, and the chances of Levante of maintaining their impressive recent home record against Atleti appear slim.

In the build-up to Sunday's match, Simeone remarked: "We start preparing for the match against Levante, and nothing must distract us from keeping our focus on Levante."