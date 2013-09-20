La Liga Preview: Real Madrid v Getafe

The Liga giants have not dropped points on their own turf since drawing 1-1 with Valencia last August, and will be confident of recording another victory against a side they have put four goals past in each of their last three home meetings.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored seven goals in those three games, with the Portuguese superstar boasting an overall record of 11 goals in seven appearances against Luis Garcia’s men since joining Real in 2009.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side go into the encounter with 10 points from their four La Liga games so far this season and on the back of an entertaining 2-2 draw at newly promoted Villarreal last weekend.

That match marked world-record signing Gareth Bale’s first appearance for Real, and the Welshman marked the occasion with a goal.

Ronaldo was also on the scoresheet at El Madrigal, and looks poised to continue his remarkable record against Getafe after following that goal up with a hat-trick in Real’s 6-1 UEFA Champions League demolition of Galatasaray on Tuesday.

Bale is in line to make his first start for the club after coming on as a substitute at the Turk Telecom Arena, although goalkeeper Iker Casillas looks set to miss out after suffering a rib injury in Istanbul.

Marcelo (thigh) and Raphael Varane (knee) are doubtful, while Ancelotti will definitely be without long-term absentees Xabi Alonso (foot), although Fabio Coentrao may be available after a muscle problem.

Getafe make the trip across Madrid after securing their first Liga victory of the season against Osasuna last time out, and can also take heart from the fact they came from behind to defeat Real 2-1 at home last term.

However, Garcia’s side have lost their last six top-flight away games and have won just once in the nine games they have played at the Bernabeu - a 1-0 success in February 2008.