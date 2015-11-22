La Liga Review: Atletico up to second as strugglers triumph

Atletico Madrid are up to second in La Liga after Koke's early goal secured a hard-fought 1-0 win at Real Betis.

Koke pounced after Fernando Torres' seventh-minute shot was saved and the 2013-14 champions sit four points behind leaders Barcelona and two ahead of city rivals Real Madrid, who were humiliated 4-0 at home in El Clasico on Saturday.

Antoine Griezmann was particularly culpable as Atletico missed a host of chances to secure a more comfortable victory, but Betis could not find a response in the face of a brave defensive effort led by Diego Godin.

Levante and Granada claimed their second wins of the season to ease their relegation fears.

All of Levante's goals in a 3-0 win at Sporting Gijon came before half-time, with a brace from Deyverson coming either side of centre-back Zouhair Feddal's 27th-minute goal.

Aymeric Laporte's own-goal gave Athletic Bilbao a nightmare start at Granada and Isaac Success rounded off a 2-0 win for the hosts before the hour.

One point remains between fourth-placed Villarreal and surprise high-flyers Eibar after the teams played out a 1-1 draw.

Sergi Enrich put the away side ahead at El Madrigal but they would rue captain Dani Garcia having a penalty saved by Alphonse Areola three minutes before half-time.

Villarreal had to wait until the 85th minute to draw level as Denis Suarez's throughball released Jaume Costa to finish.