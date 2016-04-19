La Liga Review: Celta held at Espanyol, Betis leave it late

Celta Vigo missed the chance to strengthen their grip on a European place in La Liga as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Espanyol.

Having taken the lead through Iago Aspas, Celta looked on course to move seven points clear of Sevilla in seventh, however they could not hold onto the lead for long.

With six minutes of the first half remaining Marco Asensio struck an equaliser for the hosts to earn a share of the spoils, and boost their own survival hopes – Espanyol now eight clear of the bottom three with four to play.

Tuesday's other encounter saw Ricky van Wolfswinkel break his Liga duck with the only goal as Real Betis beat 10-man Las Palmas 1-0.

Van Wolfswinkel pounced with seven minutes remaining at Estadio Benito Villamarin to seal all three points, Las Palmas having had Aythami Artiles sent off just before half-time.

Victory moves Betis onto 41 points - and above their opponents - from 34 matches, with their cushion to the bottom three now at 12 points.