La Liga Review: Villarreal and Sociedad claim last-gasp victories

Villarreal returned to winning ways as they came from behind to snatch a last-gasp 2-1 victory at home to Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Sunday.

After consecutive defeats – one of which came against Segunda Division strugglers Huesca in the Copa del Rey – Marcelino's side rediscovered their form as Cedric Bakambu's second-half double cancelled out Jozabed's earlier opener.

The Democratic Republic of Congo forward powered in an equaliser in the 69th minute, before getting on the end of Denis Suarez's fantastic cross with four minutes remaining to complete the turnaround and move Villarreal up to fifth place.

Meanwhile, Eusebio Sacristan got his second win as Real Sociedad coach in similar fashion, as Imanol Agirretxe's 90th-minute winner claimed the spoils against Eibar by another 2-1 scoreline.

Sociedad were thumped 4-0 by leaders Barcelona in their last league outing, and were behind after just four minutes on Sunday when Borja Baston turned home Sergi Enrich's cross.

But the visitors' lead did not last long as Agirretxe slotted in from the edge of the box after 10 minutes, before tapping into an open goal to seal the win in second-half stoppage time.

Elsewhere, Sporting Gijon brought their four-match losing streak to an end with a 3-1 victory over 10-man Las Palmas, while Athletic Bilbao – who had midfielder Mikel San Jose sent off after 19 minutes – were unable to overcome struggling Malaga at San Mames.