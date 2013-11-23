La Liga Wrap: Barca, Atletico, Real dominant

Gerardo Martino's Barcelona side saw off a challenge from Granada with a 4-0 triumph at Camp Nou, meaning the league leaders have taken 40 points from 42 this campaign.

First-half penalties from Andres Iniesta and Cesc Fabregas handed the home side a comfortable advantage.

Granada were reduced to 10 men in the second half when Manuel Iturra was shown a second yellow card for a cynical foul on Pedro.

Barcelona made the most of the numerical advantage when Alexis Sanchez added a third in the 71st minute, before Pedro completed the rout at the death.

Diego Simeone's Atletico ensured the gap at the top of the league remained at three points with a crushing 7-0 victory over Getafe at the Vicente Calderon, as the away side finished the match with 10 men.

Raul Garcia opened the scoring before Lopo put past his own goalkeeper, and Getafe's task was made even more difficult when Juan Valera was given his marching orders three minutes before the break.

The visitors completely capitulated in the second period. David Villa notched in the 49th minute before Garcia's second and a strike from Diego Costa made it 5-0.

Villa grabbed his second 12 minutes from the end, before Adrian Lopez rounded off the superb performance in the third minute of injury time.

Real Madrid stormed to a 5-0 triumph at Almeria, but were given an injury scare when Cristiano Ronaldo exited play in the second half.

The Portuguese notched the only goal of the first half to continue his recent purple patch that included a hat-trick in Portugal's FIFA World Cup play-off triumph over Sweden on Tuesday.

Ronaldo was withdrawn nine minutes into the second half but later confirmed that it was "nothing serious", while Karim Benzema marked his 200th Real appearance with the second goal shortly after the hour mark.

From there Almeria collapsed, as Gareth Bale, Isco and Alvaro Morata all notched in the last 20 minutes.

At the Estadio Municipal de Anoeta, Carlos Vela struck four times as Real Sociedad played out an entertaining 4-3 victory over Celta Vigo.