La Liga Wrap: Mina scores four for Celta Vigo

Carlo Ancelotti's men were 3-0 winners at home to Eibar, as Cristiano Ronaldo and Javier Hernandez goals in the first half were followed by Jese's effort late on.

Real (73 points) closed on Barcelona (75), who coughed up a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Sevilla - while Atletico also gave up an early advantage, before coming from behind to draw 2-2 with Malaga.

Atletico's stumble leaves them back on 66 points, and in jeopardy of losing their UEFA Champions League group stage spot to Valencia (62) - the latter with a game in hand.

Celta de Vigo striker Mina stole the show on Sunday, however, as he scored four times in his side's 6-1 rout of Rayo Vallecano.

Teenager Mina, in just his ninth league start for Celta this term, took his season tally from one to five in thrilling fashion, netting in the 21st, 40th, 51st and 56th minutes.

His heroics came after Celta conceded in the first minute, with Manucho Goncalves putting visiting Rayo ahead.

But Joaquin Larrivey equalised in the sixth minute, before Mina's first put Eduardo Berizzo's men ahead.

Larrivey nabbed a brace in the 37th minute, and Mina put their mid-table rivals - Celta climb above Rayo into 10th with the victory - out of sight.

Almeria leaped out of the drop zone, winning a relegation six-pointer 3-0 over Granada.

Thomas Partey struck late in each half, either side of a Javier Espinosa goal, as Almeria moved to 17th and 28 points - leaving Deportivo La Coruna (18th, 27) and Granada (19th, 24) in their wake.