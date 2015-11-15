La Marseillaise lyrics to be shown on Wembley screens ahead of England v France

The lyrics to the French national anthem, La Marseillaise, will be shown on Wembley stadium screens ahead of England's friendly against France on Tuesday to encourage supporters to sing along in a gesture of solidarity following the Paris terror attacks.

France will travel to face England despite the tragic events of Friday in the country's capital, where co-ordinated assaults across six locations killed 129 people and injured 352 - 99 of those critically.

Three suicide bombers detonated explosive belts in the area surrounding the State de France, killing another victim, during France's 2-0 win over Germany.

France midfielder Lassana Diarra's cousin Asta Diakite died during the attacks, while forward Antoine Griezmann's sister survived the siege at the Bataclan theatre, where 89 people were murdered as gunmen stormed the building during a concert by American rock band Eagles of Death Metal.

Both Diarra and Griezmann played 80 minutes of the match against Germany.

After confirmation on Saturday that the Wembley match would go ahead, England manager Roy Hodgson said it provided an opportunity for the football world to show it is "united against these atrocities".

The Football Association confirmed to Omnisport that the words to La Marseillaise would feature on big screens during the traditional pre-match singing of anthems.

Details of further tributes are expected to be announced before the game.

All UEFA-sanctioned matches over the coming days, including the Euro 2016 play-offs, will be preceded by a minute's silence, while teams involved in these fixtures will also wear black armbands as a mark of respect.