Labadie charged with violent conduct

The incident to which the charge relates took place during Saturday's League Two encounter between the two teams, with Henry gesturing to officials that Labadie had sunk his teeth into his hand.

Labadie has until March 30 to respond to the charge, which was issued on Wednesday.

In the aftermath of the game Stevenage manager Graham Westley stated that the issue was now in the hands of the police.

It is not the first time Labadie has been involved in such a flashpoint.

Last season, the 24-year-old was hit with a 10-match ban while at Torquay United after an independent regulatory commission found him guilty of violent conduct, with two Chesterfield players - Armand Gnanduillet and Ollie Banks - claiming he had bitten them.