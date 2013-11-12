Labbadia dismissal correct, claims Bobic

Since Labbadia was replaced with Thomas Schneider in August, Stuttgart have won four and drawn four of their nine Bundesliga matches, a run of form that has helped them to eighth in the table.

While Stuttgart suffered a 6-1 hammering at the hands of Borussia Dortmund at the start of the month, Schneider's side bounced back to beat Freiburg 3-1 on Sunday and Bobic is of the opinion that fortunes have improved at the Mercedes-Benz Arena.

"If you look at what happened with us within the past few weeks, we started with three defeats, than we had to go through with the change of manager, and since we have only lost one game," he said.

"That (was) against Borussia Dortmund, which isn't too bad, and then we have played a good series of games, also (on Sunday) with the victory.

"The guys are doing a good job. I really enjoy watching them, they bring some fresh air into the game, and that's exactly what you hope for when you change managers."

After Stuttgart's defeat at Signal Iduna Park, Bobic is convinced of Dortmund's qualities and believes his former club are capable of beating champions Bayern Munich when the two meet after the international break.

"They're still playing good football, but they also can be vulnerable and you need a perfect day against them," he explained of Jurgen Klopp's men.

"However in two weeks against Bayern they will do everything they can to beat them and I think they’re the only team that has the quality to also beat Bayern."