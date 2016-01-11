Labbadia extends contract with Hamburg

Hamburg head coach Bruno Labbadia has extended his contract with the Bundesliga club by a further year.

Labbadia was appointed to the top job at Volksparkstadion in April last year and guided Hamburg to safety, thanks to victory in a relegation play-off against Karlsruher.

The 49-year-old has continued to improve the team's fortunes this season with Hamburg 10th in the table having taking 22 points from 17 games before the mid-season break.

Hamburg have subsequently rewarded Labbadia with a new deal that ties him to the club until the end of the 2016-17 season, while assistant coaches Eddy Sozer and Bernhard Trares have also had their contracts extended.

"We held talks calmly and we are delighted that we were able to extend the contract with Bruno and his coaching team," said director Dietmar Beiersdorfer.

"Bruno has an incredibly high level of identification with Hamburg and HSV.”

Labbadia said: "We have always stressed that it is only a matter of time until we extended the contract.

“We only did this for one year for a simple reason: our partnership is such that we do not need large and complicated treaties.

"We prefer to focus on our work and get together, just like now, in a year and discuss everything else."

Labbadia, who is in his second spell in charge of Hamburg, also represented the club during his playing career between 1987 and 1988.