Lacazette eyes close-season Premier League move

Alexandre Lacazete believes the summer could be the right time for him to make a move to the Premier League.

Lyon forward Lacazette was strongly linked with a transfer to England ahead of this season after a stunning 2014-15 that saw him score 31 goals in all competitions.

The 24-year-old ultimately stayed with his boyhood club, but may leave for the Premier League before next season.

"Yes, I am thinking about it and the Premier League is very attractive for a player," Lacazette told the Telegraph.

"But I know that to go there I have to do well this season. So I am very concentrated on doing well and maybe, after that, I will go there.

"So I know that it is possible that I will move to the Premier League and Lyon are aware of that also.

"There is no formal agreement that I will go but the president [Jean-Michel Aulas] knows that it’s a possibility that I will leave Lyon at the end of the season."

However, the France international went on to insist that he has no intention of moving during the current transfer window.

"I will stay at Lyon in January," Lacazette added.

"I have some personal objectives to follow from now until the end of the season. Then at the end of the season we will see. I will speak about staying or not at Lyon."