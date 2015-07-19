Lacazette to remain at Lyon

Alexandre Lacazette has calmed the fears of Lyon fans, revealing he will not be leaving the Stade de Gerland as he hopes for another productive campaign.

The striker was in superb form in 2014-15, netting 27 goals to finish as the top scorer in Ligue 1, six clear of his nearest challenger, Andre-Pierre Gignac of Marseille.

Those performances led to widespread speculation that the 24-year-old could be set for a move either to Paris Saint-Germain or the Premier League.

But, after scoring the winner in a 2-1 friendly win over Milan on Saturday, Lacazette confirmed he is staying put.

"What people say doesn't mean much," he said. "I can still work well.

"I can show everyone that my mind is not in another place. I have already told the head coach and the president that I want to stay in Lyon.

"I am fully committed to our project for this season. Whatever happens outside stays outside. Personally, I know what I want for this season.

"I was happy with the way our fans reacted during the game. I received a lot of messages that were, you could say, 'mean' on Twitter.

"That's life, that's football. I want to thank everybody that believes in me and supports me. Thank you to the public tonight.

"The best answer will be to have a great season and to prove to everyone that money is not what I am looking for. That's football."