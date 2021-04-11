Lacazette's double helps Arsenal return to top half

Alexandre Lacazette's brace either side of a Gabriel Martinelli strike gave Arsenal a 3-0 victory over Sheffield United which lifts them into the top half of the Premier League standings.

Arsenal had the better of the first-half chances, Martinelli finding the side-netting and later forcing goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale into a smart save.

And they took the lead when Bukayo Saka and Dani Ceballos exchanged passes before the latter produced an exquisite flick for Lacazette to round off a fine team move on 33 minutes.

Ramsdale then parried Nicolas Pepe's shot into Martinelli's path for a tap-in before Lacazette completed the scoring late on when played through on goal.

Arsenal's first away Premier League victory over the Blades puts them on 45 points, above Leeds United and into ninth, with seven matches remaining, while Sheffield Utd remain bottom with 14 points.