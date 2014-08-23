Lack of goals no concern for Newcastle's Pardew

After going down doggedly 2-0 to Manchester City last week, Newcastle were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw at Villa Park on Saturday.

Pardew's side looked the more likely throughout and had late chances through Siem de Jong and Ayoze Perez to snatch a win, but Mike Williamson's dismissal in stoppage time stemmed their late attacking intent.

Emmanuel Riviere again cut a frustrated figure up front, but Pardew believes the pre-season arrival from Monaco has what it takes to succeed in England's top flight

He said: "I think if you look at Manu's record, he's got a good record.

"In pre-season we were all thinking he's going to kick off straight away but he's had two games and he's hardly had a chance.

"I think he had one left-footed chance, which isn't his stronger foot, today so I do feel that he's going to score goals for us.

"Young Ayo [Perez] came on and unfortunately had to be sacrificed when we lost [Williamson] but I think we've got goals in this team.

"It doesn't really overly concern me, but at the moment that's going to be put against us as we stand."

Pardew hinted that he expects a few players to leave St James' Park before the transfer window shuts, with Hatem Ben Arfa most likely to depart after being frozen out of the first-team picture so far this term.

However, the 53-year-old has Cheick Tiote in his plans and is looking forward to the Ivory Coast international returning to the fold after recovering from a hamstring injury.