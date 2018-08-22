Lafferty seals Rangers return

Kyle Lafferty has returned to Ibrox after Rangers agreed a fee to sign him from Scottish Premiership rivals Hearts.

The Northern Ireland international has inked a two-year deal and could go straight into Steven Gerrard's squad for Thursday's clash with Russian side Ufa.

Lafferty, 30, began his career at Burnley before joining Rangers for the first time in 2008.

He won three league titles in four seasons prior to spells with Sion, Palermo and Norwich City.

Hearts brought the striker back to Scotland at the start of last season and he found form with 19 competitive goals in 41 appearances.

Rangers, unbeaten under Gerrard, visit Motherwell this weekend in between their two-legged Europa League play-off tie.