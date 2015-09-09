Lahm committed to 2018 retirement date

Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm intends to retire from football in 2018 despite having previously suggested he was to perform a U-turn on the decision.

Lahm called time on his international career shortly after tasting World Cup success with Germany last year and had stated that the four-year contract he signed at Bayern in 2014 would be his last as a player.

However, in March the full-back questioned the 2018 date by suggesting it was "possible" he may extend his club career if he is feeling fit enough.

Lahm will be 34 by the time his deal expires and said on Wednesday that his intentions remain the same.

"I once said 'never say never' and this was interpreted as [my retirement plans] being over," he told Sport Bild.

"Therefore, once again, it is clear to me that I am going to finish in 2018.

"It's good for me to be able to prepare for a definite date."

Lahm made 113 appearances for Germany before ending his international career on a high with victory over Argentina in Rio de Janeiro.

"Even with the national team I prepared myself inwardly for my departure for a long time," Lahm added.

"That is why I am still 100 per cent behind the decision and have never regretted the step."