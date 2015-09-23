Lahm: Lewandowski should've scored seven

Bayern Munich defender Philipp Lahm said super-sub Robert Lewandowski could have scored seven goals on Tuesday.

Lewandowski was a half-time substitute in Bayern's 5-1 win over Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga on Tuesday, scoring all five of the club's goals in a nine-minute spell.

Lahm labelled Lewandowski's performance as "madness" but claimed he should have scored even more.

"At half-time a player came in who did a little something. It was incredible. Just madness," Lahm said.

"And he had two more chances, so he should have gone home with seven goals today."

Fellow defender Jerome Boateng echoed Lahm's words, calling the Polish forward one of the best strikers on the planet.

"He's one of the best attackers in the world and I am glad that he plays in my team," Boateng said.

"It's difficult to defend against him. It's good that I can compete with him in training."

With victory Bayern opened up a seven-point gap between themselves and third-placed Wolfsburg, but Borussia Dortmund are just three points behind and with a game in hand.