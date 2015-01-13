Lahm to return for Bayern in mid February

Back in November, it was announced that the World Cup-winner would be out for around three months after fracturing his right ankle in training.

Lahm underwent successful surgery later that same month, and it was confirmed via Bayern's official Twitter account on Tuesday that he is set to return during the middle of next month.

Medhi Benatia, however, is still suffering from back problems and does not appear likely to feature any time soon.

Ahead of a friendly with Qatar All-Stars on Tuesday, Matthias Sammer hailed Bastian Schweinsteiger after the midfielder recovered from an ankle problem of his own.

"Basti has worked hard - he came back quickly. He's full of enthusiasm and that's great for us!" said Bayern's sporting director.

Sammer also took time to hail goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who finished third in Monday's Ballon d'Or results, narrowly behind Lionel Messi while Cristiano Ronaldo took the award for a third time.

"Congratulations to Cristiano Ronaldo, even though we of course see it differently," said Sammer.

"Manu would have deserved it. He's the best for us.

"He doesn't need consoling. He's a world champion and the world's best goalkeeper."