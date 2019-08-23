Laidlaw signing is a coup for County, says Kettlewell

Ross County co-manager Stuart Kettlewell says the Staggies have been lucky to find a safe pair of hands in Ross Laidlaw.

The former Hibernian goalkeeper made his move to Dingwall this summer and so far is the only number one in the Ladbrokes Premiership not to be beaten.

That record will be put to the test again this weekend as County host Livingston but Kettlewell could not be happier with his last line of defence.

He told the club’s website: “I think it’s a real confidence boost for Ross to be the only goalkeeper yet to concede a goal in the league this campaign.

“Ross has been a brilliant asset for us since he has come in and he is working with a top professional in Scott Thomson who is working with him to keep him developing.

“Everybody knows that finding good goalkeepers is very difficult and I think with our goalkeepers we have actually been very lucky in that sense.”

Gary Holt’s Lions have opened the campaign with two draws and Kettlewell is under no illusions about how tricky a fixture his team have ahead of them at the Global Energy Stadium.

He said: “Livingston will be a different match for us compared to what we have faced so far.

“They have their own style which Gary Holt has imposed on them and they are a hard team to beat. I think when you look at the success they had last season it’s clear to see they have a belief and confidence within their group of players which we have to an extent too.

“If you look at last season’s table, Hearts who finished sixth actually lost more matches than Livi so it says a lot for them that if they aren’t winning games they will try to get a point as minimum and I think any club outside of the Old Firm would adapt that mentality.”