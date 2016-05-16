Lallana cools Liverpool exit talk

Adam Lallana insists he remains committed to Liverpool despite reported interest from Premier League counterparts Tottenham.

Lallana, 28, joined Liverpool from Southampton in 2014 for £25million and has gone on to make almost 100 appearances for the club, scoring 13 goals.

However, recent reports have linked Lallana with a move away from Anfield to link up with his former Southampton boss Pochettino at Tottenham.

But Lallana admitted it would be "very difficult" to leave Liverpool, especially with the club set to compete in its second cup final in 2016.

"I’ve got three years left on my contract here," the midfielder said on Monday.

"It was only last season that people might have read that I was leaving and thought 'Yes, let's get him out'. But football changes very quickly and I'm really enjoying my football under [Jurgen Klopp].

"I've always had a good relationship with Pochettino. We are very good friends off the pitch now. But it would be very difficult [to leave Liverpool].

"I am at a massive club here and playing some of my best football for the club, getting to cup finals."

Liverpool are preparing to face Sevilla in the Europa League decider on Wednesday, and Lallana revealed Klopp told the team prior to their League Cup final against Manchester City in February that 'This will be the first of many finals we will have together'.

"I remember it vividly," Lallana said. "The way he said it, you just believed there would be more finals whether it was this year or next year or whenever.

"It just shows you his confidence and self-belief and I think that rubs off on the lads, sub-consciously or not.

"He said we would use the experience whether we won at Wembley or not. We were on the losing side that day but I certainly learned from it and I'm sure the other players did too.

"We will be better for it and more prepared for this final. Getting to two finals is difficult in the same season. There is no luck in that.

"Being the hero doesn't bother me, but being part of a successful team does bother me. Winning on Wednesday would be massive for me and the club - a great base for us to really push on next season."