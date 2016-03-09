Lallana eyeing payback victory over United
Following a run of four consecutive Premier League defeats to Man United, Adam Lallana is eager to give Liverpool fans victory on Thursday.
Adam Lallana is keen for his first taste of victory over Manchester United as a Liverpool player.
Liverpool have lost all four Premier League matches against their fierce rivals since Lallana moved north from Southampton before the 2014-15 season.
The England midfielder and his team-mates have the chance to make amends when Louis van Gaal's team travel to Anfield for the first leg of an eagerly anticipated Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday.
"I've not won a game against Manchester United in my time here and we want to put that right," Lallana told a pre-match news conference.
"I think it will be just like a Premier League game. It's got the makings of a special tie.
"You don't have to be local to understand the significance of this rivalry. You feel the importance in the build-up."
United and Liverpool lie sixth and seventh in the Premier League respectively, despite recent improvements in form.
Liverpool's last-gasp 2-1 victory at Crystal Palace marked the first time this season they have won three consecutive league games and Lallana, who scored in the preceding 3-0 triumph at home to Manchester City, feels Thursday's high-profile showdown could be arriving at the perfect time.
"It's a good moment for us at the minute," he said. "We've won three in a row and we're aiming to finish the season with something special.
"We've played well against so-called bigger teams this season. We're confident we can get through over the two legs."
Lallana's international colleague James Milner is a doubt for Thursday after missing Liverpool's training session on Tuesday with a virus.
