Lallana leads quartet of Liverpool absentees for Napoli game
Adam Lallana, Joel Matip, Marko Grujic and Danny Ings will all sit out Liverpool's friendly against Napoli this weekend.
England midfielder Adam Lallana heads a list of four injury absentees for Liverpool's friendly against Napoli in Dublin on Saturday.
A thigh injury suffered during pre-season last year wrecked Lallana's campaign and, although he featured as a replacement for Mohamed Salah during May's 3-1 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid, he missed out on a place in Gareth Southgate's squad for Russia 2018.
The 30-year-old has featured six times in Liverpool's warm-up games ahead of the big kick-off this time around but the club have confirmed he will miss out as a precaution against Napoli due to a sore calf.
Fellow midfielder Marko Grujic is similarly sidelined by a minor hamstring complaint, while a hip flexor injury means Joel Matip will remain at home with team-mate Danny Ings.
Ings is fully fit but will undertake training sessions at Liverpool's Melwood base over the weekend as Jurgen Klopp takes the opportunity to have a look at other forwards in his squad.
