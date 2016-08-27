Lallana understands questions over Liverpool displays

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana defended his contribution for Jurgen Klopp's men after their inconsistent start to the season.

Lallana, 28, has a goal and an assist to begin the Premier League campaign, with his side following up their win at Arsenal with a loss at Burnley.

Since heading to Anfield from Southampton in a reported £25million move in mid-2014, Lallana's performances for Liverpool have been questioned.

The England international understands the queries, and said his contribution for his team were more important than individual efforts.

"It's a good point. If I was a manager, I wouldn't want a 'nearly man' in my team. Not a chance. Especially at a club like Liverpool," Lallana told the Daily Mail.

"I read something the manager said after the Arsenal game. He was talking about having men in the box.

"Of course it was nice to score that day but, trust me, the managers do not care who scores the goals. They just want the goals to happen.

"The older I get, the more I am willing to sacrifice myself for the team to win. It's definitely interesting where you are coming from."

While Liverpool finished eighth in the Premier League last season, Lallana's former manager at St Mary's, Mauricio Pochettino, led Tottenham to third.

Lallana revealed he was still friends with the Argentine tactician, and wanted him to lead Spurs to the league title before they fell away to finish the 2015-16 campaign.

"There aren't too many managers who you would have a friendship with after going your separate ways but I do with him," he said ahead of Saturday's meeting between the clubs.

"Last year, of course I was desperate for Tottenham to win the league but it was for him, not because I'm a Tottenham fan. I'm his friend."