Lallana wants 'revenge' against United

Adam Lallana said Liverpool will be looking for "revenge" when they face Manchester United in the last-16 of the Europa League.

Liverpool have failed to beat Louis van Gaal's United since the Dutchman took over at the start of 2014-15.

United have beaten Liverpool both home and away this season and will be looking for the same result in their European tie.

However, ahead of the first leg at Anfield on Thursday, Lallana said it is time for the side to extract some revenge.

"It's mouthwatering, really," the 27-year-old said. "The way results have gone against United over the last couple of seasons, it is a chance to put things right and get some revenge.

"The manager [Jurgen Klopp] said before the [Crystal] Palace game that was a chance for us to get some revenge on them as they had beaten us.

"It's the same kind of reaction against United. It's massive."

He added: "You can't put one or two words to it on why we have that record. We were very unfortunate in the last game, we just lacked a killer instinct.

"They got one through [Wayne] Rooney late on but our aim is to put that right over the course of the two legs. I’m well aware of what it means.

"There is something special about it being a night game, the atmosphere. It is irrelevant what the competition is. I have been here long enough to realise what it means to everyone at the football club."