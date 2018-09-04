Lallana withdraws from England squad with groin strain
A groin injury will keep Adam Lallana from returning to England action against Spain or Switzerland.
Adam Lallana will not feature for England against Spain or Switzerland because of a groin strain.
The attacking midfielder, who was not included in the squad for the World Cup that progressed to the semi-finals, has suffered a problem that requires further assessment.
He will return to club side Liverpool, missing out on England's UEFA Nations League opener with Spain and a subsequent friendly with Switzerland.
Lallana has played just three minutes of Liverpool's four opening Premier League matches. The Reds are top on goal difference with a perfect record.
Squad update: will require further assessment on a groin strain, having withdrawn from today's training session.Lallana won't feature against Spain or Switzerland and has returned to . September 4, 2018
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.